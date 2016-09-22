Man’s appeal against 30 years in jail for daughter’s death dismissed

KOTA KINABALU: The Court of Appeal here dismissed a man’s appeal to have his maximum jail of 30 years reduced for causing the death of his daughter two years ago.

Court of Appeal justices Dato’ Rohana Yusuf, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Hasnah

Dato’ Mohammed Hashim unanimously dismissed the appeal by Usman Jumasan, 29, after hearing submissions from both parties.

Previously, Usman was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

On March 14, he was sentenced a maximum of 30 years’ jail by the High Court here after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term up to 30 years and also liable to a fine on conviction.

He had caused the death of one-year-old Aulia Usman in an oil palm estate area along Jalan Kampung Dampirit in Kudat, on Feb 22, 2014 between 7am and 8.45am.

Earlier, assigned counsel Joyce Blasius, who represented the appellant submitted that the sentence given was manifestly excessive.

She said the appellant, who is a first-time offender, had pleaded guilty before the commencement of the trial.

Joyce said the judge failed to observe similar cases and failed to discount when imposing the sentence on the appellant.

In rebuttal, deputy public prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail prayed for the appeal not to be allowed on the grounds of public interest, and the appellant had committed a serious offence.

She also prayed for the court to take into consideration the severity of the offence, which is domestic abuse and violence.

Tengku Intan said the case involved a helpless child who was chopped on the head which caused her death, and therefore, a maximum jail sentence of 30 years is appropriate.