Many activities planned for World Heart Day celebration

KUCHING: Many cadiovascular diseases are preventable by addressing one’s behavioural risk factors such as eating behaviour, physical activities and smoking.

As such, Sarawak Heart Foundation together with Sarawak Heart Centre, will once again hold activities to create public awareness on the dangers of heart diseases and promote healthy living in conjunction with ‘World Heart Day 2016’.

The celebration will be held at Samajaya Nature Reserve (Stutong Park) from 6am to 11am on Sept 25.

“World Heart Day falls on Sept 29 each year. But we will celebrate it on Sept 25 and there will be many interesting activities awaiting the participants.

“The first 100 people to come on that day will enjoy free registration and free T-shirts,” organising chairperson Dr Annuar Rapaee told a press conference yesterday.

Registration fee is RM15 per person which includes a T-shirt. The registration counter will open from 5.30am.

Participants will also enjoy free health screening, free gifts and a chance to win lucky draw prizes. They can also enjoy free healthy breakfast – Nestle Omega – sponsored by Nestle Products Sdn Bhd. Other sponsors are Water Genesis, Ayam Brand, Azam Ice-Cream and BG 22.

“We encourage the public to support the foundation’s activities in promoting healthy lifestyles.

“We also appreciate it if the public and corporate bodies would continue to donate generously to the foundation for it to carry out its awareness campaigns and other programmes such as sponsoring patients for heart operations, research programmes by the Heart Centre and also meeting some of equipment needs of the centre,” said Dr Annuar who is also Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology.

Apart from the usual ‘Walk-a-Mile’, other activities planned for the celebration will be aerobic, line-dancing and games.

Food and beverage stalls will also be set up.

Those who want to take part in the free health screening should fast for at least six to eight hours prior to the screening to get accurate results.

The health screening will be held from 8.30am to 11am.

Members of the Board of Trustees Datuk Anne Teng, Pauline Kon and Eric Lim were also present at the press conference.