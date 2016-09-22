Manyin wants toilet rating system revived

SERIAN: Minister of Youth and Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong yesterday suggested for the ‘ABCD’ rating system for toilet cleanliness in coffee shops to be revived.

The Tebedu assemblyman said the system, which he introduced when he was Minister of Public Health and Environment more than 10 years ago, was styled after a similar system in Singapore to encourage coffee shop owners to keep their toilets clean.

For a start, he said the system should be re-introduced in Serian Division so that it could live up to Serian town’s tagline as a ‘must stop town’ for road travellers, particularly those travelling on the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I call on the Serian District Council to re-introduce this ABCD grading system. Make it incentive-based system instead of a punitive system, whereby coffee shops which scored A may enjoy incentives such as automatic renewal of licence. Publicise the name of the coffee shop with grade A toilet to encourage and motivate others.

“As for coffee shops with C and D grades, the public have the right to avoid them. I hope the council will seriously consider this suggestion when they hold their meeting soon,” he said when launching the Serian division-level Anti Litter Campaign at the Dewan Masyarakat here yesterday.

Manyin also said he and other elected representatives in Serian will give their support including financial allocation to activities which encourage the habit of cleanliness in Serian.

He believed that such habit can be cultivated into a culture among the younger generation, which is the pillar of a developed society.

“We want cleanliness not just as a habit, but a culture for all of us in Serian be it in the schools, villages, residential areas, commercial centres and public buildings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Serian District Council chairman Raymond Achen said the campaign themed ‘Together We Make Serian Clean’ started at 10 schools since March which included several competitions.

He said the participating schools were SMK Taee, SMK Tarat, SMK Balai Ringin, SMK Serian, SMK Tebakang, SK Serian, SK St Teresa, SK St Patrick Tangga, SK Chung Hua Serian and SK Chung Hua Batu 32.

“The campaign from March 29 to April 12 involved 3,986 students and teachers, to inculcate the habit of cleanliness among the younger generation,” he said.

Yesterday’s opening ceremony was preceded by talks from agencies and non-governmental bodies for the participants who also included community leaders.