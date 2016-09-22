Mawan open to rejoining SPDP

Pakan assemblyman hints going back to the party he once led, assures no condition attached to his return

KUCHING: Partyless Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom always had that inkling that he and his supporters from Teras would one day be reunited with SPDP.

According to him, this instinct came about when he was writing one of the chapters in his book ‘Reflections: A Journey of Hope, Aspiration and Perseverance’ last year.

“If you read an excerpt in the book, I said: ‘There is a possibility for us to be reunited with SPDP. But also, there is a possibility for us to be united with PRS and PBB.

‘There will always be options. What we see now is that there are various political forces orbiting around the axis (of power) seeking alliances’.”

The excerpt was dated February 4, 2015.

Mawan, however, also emphasised that should plans to rejoin SPDP bore fruit, he was not looking to hold any position in the party.

“I’ve been the president before. If I come in, I want to help unite SPDP and Teras. I want to help (Datuk Seri) Tiong and the younger leaders. That’s all I see.

“It’s nothing beyond that, and there’s no condition,” he assured.

Speaking to reporters after his book launch by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at a leading hotel here yesterday, the former Social Development Minister said he had “read the whole situation well”.

“Though this subject (of Mawan and his supporters welcomed to rejoin SPDP) is currently brewing, I have already prophesised (through the book),” he quipped.

SPDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on Monday said he would welcome Mawan and his supporters from Teras to rejoin the party “as they have never been enemies”.

In an interview with The Borneo Post, Tiong assured they would be welcomed back without any conditions.

To this, Mawan said he was touched by Tiong’s gesture of goodwill and his foresight on the need for unity and solidarity rather than trivial politicking.

However, when asked if he was prepared to return to Teras considering that he was partyless and then perhaps join SPDP, Mawan skirted the subject, pointing out that he was looking at various options.

“You must understand we were all part of SPDP at one time. And for most of the Teras members, they were also formerly from the party. Since Teras was formed, there are many new people from the opposition who joined the party. So if they were to go together, I think it could strengthen the party (SPDP).

“Though I do not have locus standi to talk on their behalf, if I may say in that respect, we are examining the possibility of working together and uniting. We like the word ‘merger’, even though towards the end it may be the same or different entity,” he said, adding that he along with some Teras senior leaders would sit down and examine what is their next course of action.

Asked if Tiong or anyone from SPDP had contacted him for negotiations, Mawan said he had not received such calls at the moment, though previously there were.

“But these calls were not only from one corner, but also from others as well.”

The 126-page book is a collection of excerpts from selected speeches and statements on leadership, politics, rural development, social issues, multi-ethnicity, culture and tradition and a host of other subjects that are unique to the state.

Also present at the launch wereAdenan’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.