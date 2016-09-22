Miti positive total trade will grow by one-two pct this year

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) is positive total trade will grow by between one and two per cent this year despite the economic slowdown on support by continuous initiatives by the government.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Chua Tee Yong, said the ministry took note that July has a lower trade surplus of RM1.91 billion.

“However, we believe that for August and September, with Malaysia External Trade Development Corp’s initiatives to hold trade expositions and undertake trade missions, the surplus will pick up again.

“But the most important thing is for us to continue diversifying businesses, explore new markets and continue to create new products and services that will fulfill the market needs,” he told reporters at a Ramp-Up Programme (RUP) yesterday.

The RUP, a Matrade initiative, was held at LH Plus Sdn Bhd, a plastic manufacturer.

The company has completed a nine-month Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme that was organised by the agency.

According to Chua, the Mid-Tier programme was an example of diversifying businesses among the mid-tier companies, which have an annual revenue of between RM50 million and RM500 million in the manufacturing sector and RM20 million and RM500 million in the services sector.

He said although the multinational companies were important, the government was also focusing on producing champions among the mid-tier companies and to enhance their export growth.

“We hope they (mid-tier companies) will increase their exports to 50 per cent by 2023 from 36.66 per cent last year,” he said.

In 2015, total exports of mid-tier companies under the programme (wave 1 and wave 2) recorded a growth of RM1.52 billion to RM5.67 billion from RM4.15 billion in 2014.

Under the RUP, the mid-tier companies are expected to grow their exports by seven per cent per annum.

Over 101 mid-companies were involved in the first two wave since the programme’s establishment in 2014. — Bernama