Motorcyclist killed in accident weeks before his wedding

MIRI: A 24-year-old security guard, who was to get married early next month, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday while on his way to his fiancée’s house.

Augustine Sawing Gelayan died on the spot after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car at the Pujut 7 traffic light intersection around 11.50pm.

He was coming from the city centre towards Tudan, while the car was travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash caused Augustine to be thrown off his motorcycle for several metres.

It is understood that the driver fled the scene after the accident.

The car was later found abandoned by the roadside in Krokop 4 around 12.30am.

Passers-by who witnessed the accident called Miri Hospital.

However, Augustine was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Miri acting police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed a report has been lodged on the incident.

He appealed for eyewitness to come forward to assist with the investigation.