Mount Murud conquerors donate to victims of fire

Chua (fourth right), accompanied by expedition participants, presents a donation to a representative of SK Bario.

LAWAS: Participants of a recent expedition ‘Merdeka Trekking Gunung Murud-Bario 2016’ besides accomplishing their mission of conquering Mount Murud, the highest peak in Sarawak, had not forgotten their social obligations to the local community.

Expedition leader Chua Eng Hin said they donated RM2,100 to SK Bario which was partly destroyed by a recent fire and RM1,000 to Ba Kelalan Church.

The donations were collected from participants of the expedition.

A double-storey academic block of SK Bario in Baram was completely destroyed in a Sept 4 fire, just a day before the start of the UPSR examination.

SK Bario has 89 pupils with 80 in primary school and nine in preschool.

Sixteen of them sat for the recent UPSR examination conducted at SMK Bario.

 

