Police deny presence of Abu Sayaff militants in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: The police here denied that there were two Abu Sayaf militants arrested with M16 rifles near here as spread by a Whatsapp message yesterday.

Kinabatangan district police chief Superintendent A Sahak Rahmat in a press conference yesterday said upon receiving information on the Whatsapp message, the police did a patrol and inspection at the said location and there was no suspicious activities or individuals on site.

“The Kinabatangan headquarters police station has never arrested any Abu Sayaf militants so far.

“We urge for the people to not easily trust information that is made viral on social media and Whatsapp without first confirming it with the police as these fake news would panic the people,” he said. The Whatsapp message that was spread and had become viral was a message in Bahasa Melayu stating that there were two suspects with M16 rifles spotted, arrested and surrendered to the police at Bukit Garam, near here.

The message stated that the two were believed to be Abu Sayaf militants who had escaped from the Philippines during a battle with the Philippine army, and around 30 to 40 of the militants had also escaped and hid near here.