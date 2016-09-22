Press Metal’s JV in China to benefit group in the long run

KUCHING: Press Metal Bhd’s (Press Metal) move to participate in a 20:80 joint venture (JV) to set up a greenfield carbon anode plant in China has generally garnered positive views from analysts as the move is expected to benefit the group in the long-run.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia recently, Press Metal had announced that it had entered into a JV with Sunstone Development Co Ltd (Sunstone) in China, to establish and operate a new JV company, namely; Shandong Sunstone & PMB Carbon Ltd (SSPC) in China for the primary purpose of manufacturing prebaked carbon anodes.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) in a recent report, said, “We are long-term positive on the announcement as pre-baked carbon anodes are a major raw material used in smelting aluminium, making up circa 10 per cent of operating cost.

“The move upstream should secure a stable supply of raw materials for Press Metal’s smelters in Mukah and Bintulu.”

It also noted that the plant would have more than sufficient capacity to cover Press Metal’s pre-baked carbon anode requirements.

“Hence, we are optimistic that SSPC will be able to stabilise raw material costs and improve operating margins once the plant is fully operational from the financial year 2018 estimate (FY18E) onwards. We expect minimal net gearing impact (more than 0.1- folds) given the low investment cost of circa RM32.7 million,” it added.

While the research team said it is positive on this development, it has maintained Press Metal’s FY16 to FY17E earnings as it expected full benefits to only be felt from FY18E onwards.

It noted that the investment cost would have minimal impact in Press Metal’s net gearing.

Meanwhile, RHB Research Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) in a separate note, said Press Metal’s latest participation in the JV is a synergistic backward vertical integration strategy that would help to secure stable input of an important consumable at the right quantity and quality.