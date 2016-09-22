Puchong bomb blast: Court fixes Oct 11 for re-mention

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here yesterday fixed Oct 11 for re-mention of the case of two men accused of eight counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm in June.

Judge Affandi Azwarnida set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam applied for a new date as the first accused Imam Wahyudin Karjono, 20, detained in Kajang Prison, was absent.

On July 25, Imam Wahyudin and Jonius Bondie @ Jahali, 24, a factory operator, pleaded guilty to eight counts of hurling and exploding a hand grenade which used the ‘Fuze M213’ fuse lever, causing eight people to be injured.

They committed the offences at Movida Boulevard Sdn Bhd, Lot G2 and G3, Ground Floor, IOI Boulevard at Jalan Kenari 5, Bandar Puchong Jaya, Puchong, on June 28 at 2am.

The charges are framed under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries a jail term up to 30 years on conviction.

Imam Wahyudin and Jonius also pleaded guilty to possessing a hand grenade which used the ‘Fuze M213’ fuse lever at the same place, time and date.

The charge under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum 14 years imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane on conviction.

The court did not allow bail as they are also facing another charge under Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), which is non-bailable.

Counsel Fareida Mohd and Wong Kar Fai appeared for Imam Wahyudin while Jonius was represented by Aaron Mak Pius and Joan Sia. — Bernama