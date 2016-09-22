Re-examine methodology in current re-delineation exercise — Bumburing

KOTA KINABALU: Tamparuli assemblyman, Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing, yesterday called on the Election Commission (EC) to re-examine the methodology on how it conducts its current re-delineation exercise.

“In our initial studies of the proposal to increase the State seats by another 13, and upon careful reading of the Malaysian Constitution, and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 that deals with the current exercise to increase the State seats, we have strong reason to believe that there are discrepancies in the content of the advertisement published by the EC to notify the public of this exercise.

“We are currently compiling our findings and will be writing officially to the EC explaining the constitutional issues that are involved,” said Wilfred in a statement.

He said that they were also studying the new State seats proposed by the EC to determine if they qualify under Section 2 of Part I of the Thirteenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.