Relief centres in Selangor closed, victims allowed to go home

KUALA LUMPUR: All flood relief centres in Selangor have been closed while several in Perak and Kedah were still open as of yesterday evening.

In Selangor, three centres which were opened on Sunday following the high tide phenomenon which resulted in floods in several areas were closed after all the victims were allowed to go home.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Dewan Kampung Tok Muda flood relief centre in Kapar, Klang which prior to this accommodated 152 people from 34 families and Balai Raya Lorong Hamzah 2 in Kampung Tok Adam, Tanjong Karang which put up 15 people from three families, were closed at 2pm yesterday evening.

“Meanwhile, another flood relief centre, namely, the Dewan Orang Ramai Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak Bernam, which housed 54 people from 15 families was closed at 3pm,” he said.

He said the decision to close all the centres was made after discussions with the Disaster Management Committee in the districts involved.

In Perak, 73 people from 18 affected families in Pantai Remis were still at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Panchor after their homes were inundated since yesterday.

However, a Bernama check found the residents had taken advantage of the hot weather and the receded flood to clean their houses.

The same situation was also reported in Kampung Teluk Selendang, Teluk Intan where the affected residents took advantage of the good weather to clean their houses.

In Bagan Datoh district, district disaster management secretary Zaidi Ahmad said as of 2 pm yesterday, the number of affected residents remained at 17 people from three families.

In Parit Buntar, Kerian District Civil Defence Department chief Captain Rahmat Paimin said the flood relief centre at the Kampung Nelayan community hall in Kuala Kurau was closed after the flood receded.

In Kedah, the 934 flood victims moved to six centres due to the high tide phenomenon in the Kuala Muda District.

The Kuala Muda District Disaster Management Secretariat officer Civil Defence Dapartment Second Lieutenant Azahar Ahmad said as of 4pm yesterday, 267 people were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kuala, Dewan Kampung Paya (94 people) and Surau Kampung Sungai Yu (74).

He said the Sungai Meriam Village Security and Development Committee Home accommodated 262 people, Dewan Telok Amboi (72) and Pusat Komuniti Perkasa Negara (Kospen) Kampung Sungai Pial (165). — Bernama