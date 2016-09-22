Rep: Unity key to progress, prosperity

JULAU: Unity and cooperation in the community are vital to ensure the progress of the area and prosperity of the people.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat said during a leader with the people gathering at Rumah Brandah, Nanga Merurun near here on Monday that collective efforts are required to achieve a common goal.

“As we want to see our place progressing like any other developed place across the country, we ought to know what it takes to make it happen,” he said.

He advised the people to work closely with the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, which has a proven track record in improving the socioeconomic status of the country.

On the other hand, according to him, opposition candidates made promises they could not keep.

“Should an opposition candidate be elected, I am sure he or she would not bother to come back to meet the electorate, knowing that it is not possible to honour the promises,” he said.

He called on Meluan folk to support the politics of development advocated by the BN government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s Rural Transformation Programme.

A total of 33 headmen were among the 200-strong crowd at the event.