Salman Khan charged over ‘I’m hijacking your airplane’ remark

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here fixed October 25 for the case management of a Pakistani businessman charged with provoking a person with intention to cause public disturbance.

Salman Khan, 62, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail of seven years and also liable to a fine upon conviction, when his case came up for mention, yesterday.

The accused was alleged to have committed the offence at Gate B2 door of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here on September 16.

The accused was not granted bail pending verification of his passport and was ordered to be further held in custody.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Azaman Hamat prosecuted.

It was reported on September 18 that a Pakistani man was detained at the said airport after he allegedly made a verbal threat by saying: “I’m hijacking your airplane,” while passing the check-in counter before entering the airplane.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the accused was detained following a police report lodged at the airport by a staff of an airline who heard what the accused had allegedly said.