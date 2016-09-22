SCA optimistic about proposed cricket stadium in Petra Jaya

KUCHING: Sarawak Cricket Association (SCA)’s dream of having a cricket stadium may turn into a reality soon after a meeting with Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

SCA secretary Gordon Chung said the meeting with the minister has produced a positive result after the latter said he will forward the association’s application for a fund of RM2 million for the construction of the first phase of the cricket stadium to the State government.

“The building of the stadium is very vital to enable us to carry out our development programme so that we can produce more players to represent the country,” he said.

The stadium will be built on a 12.9-acre land behind the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya.

“Upon completion, the stadium will become a centre of excellence for Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak apart from serving as a training senior for our junior and senior players,” said Chung after meeting Manyin at his office at Bangunan Baitul Makmur on Tuesday.

Also present during the courtesy visit was SCA president Awang Mahyan Awang Mohamed and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.

According to Chung, the stadium will also serve as a venue for international competitions and national competitions such as the Malaysian Cricket League and benefit the sports tourism sector in the state.

“With the stadium, teams in West Malaysia will not have any more excuses for being unable to come and play here,” he added.

Chung said SCA had been carrying out its development programme without proper facilities for 10 years.

However, it was still able to produce high calibre cricketers for the country and produce excellent achievements in international competitions.

He also disclosed that three Sarawak women players were recently selected by the national team for next year’s SEA Games.

Sarawak had also won the Malaysia Cricket League Tier B in 2014, finished runner-up in 2015 and reached the semi-finals this year.