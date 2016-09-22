Seca Run and Go Bald 2016 for child cancer

KUCHING: The Sarawak Electronics and Supporting Industries Companies Association (Seca) and Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) will help fight children’s cancer with the Seca Run and Go Bald 2016 next month.

Go Bald will be held on Oct 8 from 9am to 5pm at the i-CATS West Campus (former Inti College building) at Jalan Stampin Timur, while the Seca Run on Oct 9 will be at the Datuk Kawada Stadium in Samajaya Free Industrial Zone starting at 6am.

Seca group president and X-Fab Sarawak CEO Mike Young said the fundraising event is a way to give back to society through Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS).

“The two major events on two consecutive days aim to garner support for the cause and at the same time, the members of the companies are collecting donations from their employees to be channelled to this cause,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Young said all proceeds will go towards supporting the psychosocial needs of the children and their families in their fight against cancer.

“A total of 1,100 runners are expected at the event which will include employees of X-Fab, Toko, Comtex, Taiyo Yuden, Linde, Lintec, Macdermid (OMG), East Coast, HGST and PPKS Group,” he said.

“We expect the event to be a huge success and we call upon members of the public to come forward and help us raise the funds for the building and provide better support services for the families and children.”

Those intending to join Go Bald will need to raise a minimum of RM50.

The Seca Run, to start and end at the stadium, is divided into three categories – Men’s Open (8.5km), Women’s Open (4.5km) and Veteran’s Mix (4.5km).

The registration fee is RM50 and participants will get a run pack.

For further information or to register, contact Zuraimi Johari (016-8690730 or email zuraimi@ppks.edu.my) or Jamaludin Mustapha (017-8099707 or jamaludin@ppks.edu.my).