‘Select headman who will steer community to progress’

MIRI: Long Aya folk have been asked to unite and select a headman to steer the community to greater progress.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said a good leader at village level can collaborate with the government, other community leaders and the private sector to help the village fulfil its needs including infrastructure.

“Villagers must work together with the government and relevant agencies to bring further development to uplift the community’s standard of living,” he said during an event in Long Aya, Ulu Tinjar recently.

He advised the villagers to put aside differences including political ideology and work together for the benefit of the community.

Dennis said the villagers should also work to develop their idle land on a joint venture basis and encouraged the womenfolk to market their handicrafts here.

He presented an RM10,000 grant to the Long Aya village security and development committee, RM10,000 to the Long Aya Church and RM5,000 to the Long Aya women’s bureau.

Long Aya is a four-hour drive by four-wheel drive vehicle from here.

The 28-door longhouse is home to some 100 villagers.