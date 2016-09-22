Six to slug it out at ‘Bintang Kecil Zon Sarawak’

KUCHING: ‘Bintang Kecil Zon Sarawak’ will be held at RTM Kuching P.Ramlee Auditorium this Saturday, starting 8.30pm.

It will be broadcast ‘live’ at online radio www.rtmsarawak.gov.my/Sarawakfm and Sarawakfm. It will also be shown at TV1 at 4pm on Nov 26.

The best three contestants will receive RM2,000, trophy and certificate each.

Three consolation winners will receive RM1,000, trophy and certificate each.

Champion of Bintang Kecil 2015 Abdul Halim Hisamudin who is now in Primary 5 at SK Bandar Semariang and Hanie Soraya a medical student at Mansoura University, Egypt and works under Faithful Music will also be performing that evening.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem will be the evening’s guest-of-honour.

“This contest is held to unearth young singing talents, promote the national language (Bahasa Malaysia) and enhance unity,” said deputy director of Sarawak Broadcasting Department Jamel Seman at a press conference here yesterday.

The six contestants will be performing together with D’ Aspirasi Kombo under the guidance of Eugene Clifford Roland Suboh.

They are Camaiellya Edward (Saratok), Noor Fazreena Shahdan (Kuching), Nur Ain Nadzirah Ahmad Safrie (Kuching), Siti Marziatul Iqma Abdul Khalid (Kuching), Shairul Rafizi Azari (Samarahan) and Siti Nur Aisyah Mat (Saratok).