SM Wong Nai Siong makes learning Science more fun

A student demonstrates a science experiment to the pupils of SJK(C) Sung Sang. A pupil from SJK(C) Kiew Nang tries the experiment herself.

SIBU: SM Wong Nai Siong has set up the Universe and Science Club to engage students to have more fun in learning Science.

According to the teacher in charge of the club Ting Ik Sieng, the club was set up this year with 12 students from the senior classes.

“Science is fun, we want the students to learn science in a fun way,” she said.

Starting last Monday, the club did some science demonstrations at the school.

On that day, students from SJK(C) Su Lai and SK Perbandaran No.2 visited the school to look at the demonstrations.

Yesterday, students from SJK(C) Kiew Nang and SJK(C) Sung Sang went to the school for the same purpose.

Ting said the event would be continued until November.

Besides getting them to see the demonstrations, she said the other purpose of inviting outside students was to get them to know SM Wong Nai Siong more.