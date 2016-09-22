Socso to continue its road safety drive

KUCHING: Social Security Organisation (Socso) will continue to hold road safety campaigns as it is worried about the big number of road accidents involving its contributors annually.

Its state director, Phillip Sangkan, said in 2014, road accidents in the state involving Socso contributors numbered 766 cases, and in the following year, the figure rose to 880 cases.

In the first six months of this year, the number is 480.

The national statistics are as follows: 2014 (28,037 cases), 2015 (28,579 cases) and from Jan-June 2016 (15,610 cases).

Phillip said these incidents were worrisome because it not only affected the country but the victims’ families and employers, too.

“We also support other government agencies or non-governmental organisations with their road safety initiatives,” he said at the closing of a road safety advocacy programme at Toko Electronic Sarawak Sdn Bhd here yesterday.

Socso teamed up with others to hold 248 of such campaigns in 2014, and the figure rose to 284 last year. As of June this year, they have done 130.

Meanwhile, Yasuharu Tsunegi, managing director of Toko Electronic Sarawak, said his firm was always concerned about its employees’ safety.

He urged his workers to always be careful when on the road and to abide by all traffic regulations.

State Road Transport Department’s public relations officer Rogie Saui was present to give a talk and to hold a question-and-answer session with the programme’s participants.

During the event, 100 helmets were given to selected employees of Toko Electronic, HGST (M) Sdn Bhd, Taiyo Yuden Sdn Bhd and Comtec Solar International (M) Sdn Bhd.