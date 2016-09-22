Suhakam: 1988 crisis shows importance of independent judiciary

KUALA LUMPUR: Suhakam, the Human Rights Commission, cited the crisis of 1988, when six top judges of the country were sacked, to stress the importance of judiciary independence.

Its chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said: “Prior to 1988, the Malaysian judiciary was considered as one of the most independent internationally.

“The Malaysian judiciary went through a turbulent time during the 1988 crisis which resulted in the sacking of the then Lord President of the Supreme Court, and five other judges met the same fate.”

In his keynote address at the International Malaysian Law Conference here yesterday, he said the Malaysian courts had in recent years been progressive in their judgments, and cited a case in 2009 where the Federal Court held that human rights should be viewed ‘prismatically’.

He said the rule of law and proper administration of justice of which an independent judiciary and legal profession are a prerequisite which plays a crucial role in the promotion and protection of human rights. Razali also said the police and other uniformed bodies should understand the value of human rights even as they provide security and tackle terrorism.

“In essence, the police should be the face of human rights, and not a face to intimidate, even as the police need to be the bulwark of the country’s security,” he said.

He said that Suhakam’s training programme for law enforcement agencies continued to expand and now involved the police, Prison Department, Immigration Department, Rela, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) and local authorities.— Bernama