Three arrested for fraudulent claims involving RM900,000

JOHOR BAHRU: A medical officer and two clerks at the District Health Office here were detained yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist investigations into fraudulent claims worth RM900,000.

Johor MACC director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani said the three were arrested at the state MACC office.

“Those detained were women, aged between 30s and 50s, and they are suspected to have submitted false claims through 59 payment vouchers for the supply of goods although the goods did not reach the office,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Simi said based on initial investigations, it was also found that the medical officer was in cahoots with six suppliers in falsifying the claims.

All of them are being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Magistrate Noor Aishah Ahmad allowed them to be remanded for seven days from yesterday to assist investigations. — Bernama