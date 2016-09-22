Three groups pay courtesy calls on TYT

Taib (second right) is seen during a photo call with (from left) Brooke, Allyn and Plaza Merdeka Holdings managing director Datuk Steve Ng. Taib (third right) is flanked by Abang Johari (left) and Misnu during the courtesy call. At second left is Romie.

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud received courtesy calls from three different groups at the Astana yesterday.

His visitors included ‘White Rajah’ movie director Rob Allyn and Jason Brooke – the grandson of the last Rajah Muda of Sarawak Anthony Brooke.

The movie will be filmed at several locations in the state.

Taib was also visited by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak led by deputy director-general Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abang Shokeran.

DBP Sarawak will hold a dinner on Nov 11 and invited Taib to attend.

Also visiting Taib was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is heading this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration organising committee.

The state-level event will be held at the Jamek Mosque in Betong on Oct 1 and Taib has also been invited to attend.

Among those accompanying Abang Johari were Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and Betong Resident Datu Romie Sigan Daniel.