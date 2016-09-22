Tips to improve your interpersonal skills

IN the workplace, you need to establish good interpersonal relationships with others so that you can get the cooperation and support required to get any job done.

No one can live alone on an island and it is especially so in a workplace. Hence, having good interpersonal skills will enable you to have a more pleasant working environment.

Here are some tips that might help in building up good interpersonal relationship with others.

Be understanding

Try your best to be understanding in all circumstances. When others fail to deliver their work, do not jump to conclusions that they are lazy or irresponsible.

Find out the reasons first and put yourself in their shoes – meaning you have to think like them and have the same reasoning as they do. By doing so you can understand them better. You cannot say things like, “If I were them, this would not happen.” You need to realise that they are not you and that cannot be expected to think or act like you do.

If you are able to accept others for who they are and try to be accommodating, others will find you more approachable and would be more willing to work with or for you.

Stick to your principles

with sincerity

Do not submit to others and agree to everything that everyone says. You will either be seen as insincere or someone without a stand.

Neither should you be so obstinate that you insist to have everything your way. You can always raise your concerns and give your opinions and discuss them with others. Always be willing to listen to others and accept new or different ideas. While you may wish to stick to your principles, try to make adjustments that take in others’ viewpoints as well.

Be cooperative and willing

to share

Be willing to share your ideas and experience with others. Be open to listening to others when they are sharing their stories. There are many things you can learn from them as well.

Always be willing to work hand in hand with others. Be cooperative and supportive as much as possible. This will help to build your rapport with others.

Avoid being in a clique

Be friendly and maintain good relationships with all colleagues. Refrain from gossiping with a small group of co-workers. This may create an impression that you are badmouthing someone not in the circle.

If you are in a clique, you will limit your social network as some colleagues might feel offended and keep away from you. This will not do much good for you.

Try to socialise with everyone and do not get involved in office politics. When you do not gossip or spread rumours, others will find you trustworthy.

Be less strict

You may wish for everything to be perfect but when you are too strict and demanding, you can make others feel that you are too critical.

If you never greet anyone but only communicate with others on work matters, you will be seen as someone unapproachable and difficult to work with.

Be considerate

Always be kind and thoughtful in the workplace. Give a helping hand whenever you see the need. For instance, if your colleagues are unwell, you can always offer to get them something to drink.

Some gestures may seem insignificant but they might be a great help for those in need. Hence, if your little deeds can make things better for others, it is worth the effort.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.