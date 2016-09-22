Tourism earned RM6 bln last year – STB

KOTA KINABALU: Foreign visitors to Sabah are on the rise again with more than 548,000 international tourist arrivals recorded in from January to June this year.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the foreign tourist arrivals in the first six months of this year showed an increase of 12.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

However, Joniston said domestic arrivals to Sabah saw a slight dip of 0.3 per cent to 1.06 million tourists.

“We hope we will be able to make up for the slight shortfall in the second six months (July to December) this year,” Joniston said, adding that tourism had been and would continue to be one of the major revenue generators to Sabah.

“Last year alone, the revenue generated from the tourism industry amounted to more than RM6 billion.”

He said the government would continue to make every effort by collaborating with various agencies to provide world class and safe facilities to accommodate the ever increasing visitors while preserving the scenic beauty of Sabah to fulfill visitors’ ideal getaway destination.

Joniston said this when officiating at the unveiling of two short video clips in conjunction with Malaysia Day to celebrate everyday Malaysian heroes by Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu here yesterday.

The short videos featured the good works of Rumah Bakti Harapan president Pastor Ginantar Balud who takes in and cares for disabled residents; and Mohd Rizuan Kauhinin, a member of the Malim Gunung Guide who was acknowledged as one of those who saved lives during the Ranau earthquake on June 5 last year.

On another note, Joniston said players in the tourism and hospitality industries were constantly faced with volatile challenges that commanded most of their attentions.

Instead of focusing on issues that are beyond their control in life, Joniston quoted let’s like what Charles Dickens once said, ”Reflect upon our present blessings, of which every man has many, not on our past misfortunes, of which all men have some”.

“With this, I am personally grateful that a private sector such as Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu took the first of such initiative to acknowledge Sabahan citizens like Pastor Ginantar and Mohd Rizuan for their great deeds while at the same time promoting our beautiful and fascinating state of Sabah to the world.

“I encourage other private sectors to follow suit, which involves simple yet essential collaboration and cooperation by various sectors to lend a helping hand to those in need, and at the same time, boost tourism.”

Meanwhile, Promenade Hotel general manager Adrian Ng said the videos would be played in digital platforms via Promenade Hotels and Resort Facebook and @PromenadeHotels Instagram to be viewed by a wider audience on stories of unsung Sabahan heroes and the unique lives they lead here, which in turn would generate interests to explore the many beautiful things that this ‘Land Below The Wind’ has to offer.

Ng said the main objective of the launch was to show gratitude and appreciation to normal everyday people who were seen as heroes regardless how minute his or her contribution was towards the society.

Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu also pledged to channel all sales proceeds from its latest corporate gift – luggage covers – to Rumah Bakti Harapan which is in need of funds to build its own building to cater for more residents.

The luggage covers will be available for sale at RM44 nett for size S and RM48 nett for size M at Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu’s lobby, Amazing Borneo Convenience Store and the hotel’s ground floor and Kadaiku – Sabah Souvenirs & Handicrafts at Sinsuran Complex.

Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu officially adopted Rumah Bakti Harapan in 2001 and took the liberty to absorb the home’s monthly utility bills.

Apart from quarterly scheduled visits, the hotel also delivers perishable goods on a monthly basis. The home welcomes any form of contribution for its daily operational needs.

For more details or to contribute, call 088-422374.