Unite for the good of Marudi — Penguang

MARUDI: Marudi folk have been asked to unite for the good of the constituency and the generations to come.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is Marudi assemblyman, said any past differences should be put aside.

“Do come back in unity under the leadership of the state BN (Barisan Nasional) government so that we become a strong team and will not easily be used by the opposition as their tools. Forget all the problems and misunderstandings before this,” he said when launching a gravel road to Rumah Dorista Jambo in Ulu Teru on Sunday.

“Come and meet with me and voice out your problems in a good way and professionally. I am ready to hear it and will solve the problems immediately.”

Penguang promised to bring development for all and allocate development grants without favouring a certain race or religion.

He also announced grants from the federal government for Rumah Henry Gomes (RM100,000), Rumah Kompeni Agon (RM100,000), Rumah John Merikan (RM50,000), Rumah Kalong Goh (RM65,000), Rumah Ruwang Tang (RM50,000), Rumah Jana Rayong (RM40,000), Rumah Douglas Bungan (RM50,000), Rumah Sara Angul (RM20,000) and Rumah Dorista Jambo (RM30,000).