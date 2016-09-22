Wanted duo held after chase, car hits cop

TUARAN: Police have arrested two wanted criminals after chasing and shooting at a Perodua Viva car driven by the suspects at Kampung Karambunai Baru, here on Tuesday.

District police chief, DSP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek, said the incident happened when police spotted two men in the vehicle near Kampung Gayang, Jalan Sulaman at around 9.30pm on September 20.

“As police approached the vehicle, the driver immediately sped away, prompting the police to give chase.

“As they reached Kg Karambunai Baru, police instructed the driver to stop for inspection, but the latter tried to drive away a second time after knocking down one of the police personnel.

“Another police personnel had no choice but to shoot at the tyre of the Perodua Viva car,” he told a press conference at the Tuaran police headquarters here yesterday.

The suspects then crashed the car into a ditch about a kilometer away.

“Police immediately apprehended both men,” said Abdul Fuad, adding that the injured police personnel, a lance corporal, had been referred to the district hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

According to Abdul Fuad, the arrest of the two suspects was made following the arrest of two other suspects a couple of hours earlier in connection with seven housebreaking and two theft cases.

“The group, who identified themselves as Gang Diwan, is believed to be involved in nine crime cases comprising seven house break-ins and two theft cases in Telipok Ria and Taman Sri Rugading over the past several months.

“Acting on a tip-off, police detained the first two suspects at Kg Karambunai Baru around 4 pm on Tuesday.

“The arrests then led police to the other two suspects who were inside the Perodua Viva car near Kg Gayang about five hours later,” he said, adding that among the stolen items recovered from the suspects were television sets, washing machines, speakers and an electric guitar.

“Police have also seized the Perodua Viva car that was used by the suspects in their criminal activities for investigation,” said Abdul Faud.

The suspects, in their 20s and 30s, have been remanded to be investigated under Section 457 and Section 379 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and theft respectively.

Two of the suspects would also be charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, he said.