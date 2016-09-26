Actor, Datuk’s son held in drug raid

KUALA LUMPUR: A drama actor and a son of a ‘Datuk’ were among three men arrested in a raid at a bungalow in Jalan Ampang Ulu here on suspicion of being involved in the cultivation of ganja plants, for personal use and for sale.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said they also arrested a Filipino man working in an information technology management company here.

He said the three suspects, aged between 29 and 36 years, including the son of the owner of the bungalow, who also owns an international private school, was arrested in a raid at 12.40pm on Saturday.

“An inspection of the house also found three potted plants at 19 to 100 centimetres in height and dry leaves estimated to weigh over 400 grammes both suspected to be ganja and a straw tube containing suspected ganja seeds,” he said at a press conference here, today.

They also seized materials and equipment used for planting ganja plants, four different types of air pistols, two different types of air rifles, seven samurai swords and 19 types of knives, a police vest and a beacon light.

“All the seized items are estimated to be worth RM25,000,” he said.

Amar Singh said the seeds were smuggled from the United Kingdom and the planting of the ganja plants has been going on for the past four months.

He said the three suspects tested positive for drugs, and all of them were remanded for six days beginning yesterday until Friday to facilitate investigations. – Bernama