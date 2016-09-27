25,000 pack Padang Merdeka for rock concert

All-man dance crew StepHolic kicks off the concert with an energetic dance routine. Kristal performing their popular song ‘Memburu Impian’. Legendary rocker Mus May lighting up the stage with his energetic performance. Era FM Sarawak announcers celebrating DJ Firr’s birthday on stage. Mus May (left) and Akim & The Majistret delivering a splendid duet performance of ‘Gadis Bertudung Putih’. The Era FM Sarawak team for KERS2016. KERS2016 gathers about 25,000 music fans at Padang Merdeka in Kuching.

KUCHING: Local music fans were left feeling well entertained after a night of high-octane performances during the ‘Konsert Era Rock Sarawak’ (KERS2016) – the biggest rock concert ever here at Padang Merdeka recently, thanks to Era FM.

The concert drew a crowd of 25,000 who thronged the field to catch the showcase of popular rock stars – more than double the 10,000 who attended the first concert run by Era FM Sarawak here in December last year.

The concert kicked off at 8pm with the introduction of Era FM hosts and personalities DJ Osha, DJ Afick, DJ Chopie, DJ Fir, and DJ Syazz to warm up the crowd before continuing with a spectacular dance performance by the StepHolic dance crew.

Highly talented local indie band Sonar Instinct was the first to take the stage, performing a mash-up of ‘60’s TV’ with ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ as well as ‘Kopi Malam’.

Next up was Kristal, performing their popular hits ‘Memburu Impian’, ‘Suatu Kenangan’, ‘Delaila’ and ‘Seragam Hitam’, receiving thunderous applause from the audience who also sang along with the group.

The show continued with Projector Band who belted their latest singles entitled ‘Pasti Ada Kamu’ and ‘Sudah Ku Tahu’. The band also performed a rock version of Hafiz Suip’s ‘Bahagiamu Deritaku’ which left the audience in awe.

Next on stage was Hyper Act who wowed the audience with their performance of their chart-topping songs ‘Hanya Aku’ and ‘Takkan Pergi’.

Things heated up as legendary rocker Mus May came on stage. The veteran entertained the crowd with his popular numbers ‘Dari Kacamata’ and ‘Cintamu Mekar Di Hati’.

Akim & The Majistret brought the house down with their heart-thumping songs ‘Terlalu Mudah’, ‘Mewangi’, ‘Obses’, ‘Potret’, and ‘Lygophobia’. They closed their set with a duet with Mus May entitled ‘Gadis Bertudung Putih’.

Members of the audience also had opportunities to win exclusive items as lucky draw prizes courtesy of sponsors including Emeron, Kedey Kamek, Kayu Malam Productions, UM Color Printing, Whitespace.co and Hana Bakri. The concert was hosted by Era FM to show their appreciation to their fans here for their continuous support.

Astro Radio general manager for Sabah and Sarawak Hafiz Nizamuddin also attended the event.