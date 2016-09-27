30 illegals, human trafficking suspect nabbed

TAWAU: Thirty Indonesians without identification documents were detained here along with a local bus driver suspected of involvement in smuggling of illegal immigrants to Lahad Datu and Sandakan at about 12.30am on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus said they had identified and followed the red Isuzu NPR bus from the Shell petrol station at Batu 5, Jalan Apas until RNR Balung where they had stopped the bus and approached the driver.

During inspection, police found 30 Indonesians comprising 16 men and 14 women aged between two to 47 years old from the bus. Only one of them possessed a valid working permit. Police also seized the bus and two handphones.

“Initial investigation showed that the Indonesians entered Tawau by boat via Sungai Nyamuk and landed at Batu 4 Tawau. They then walked to the Shell petrol station at Batu 5, Jalan Apas to take the bus to Lahad Datu and Sandakan,” he added.

The case would be classified under Seciton 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 (670 Act).