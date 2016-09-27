Assemblyman gives cash incentive to varsity student

SARIKEI: Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat yesterday donated RM1,000 as an incentive to a daughter of a single mother who has been offered a place to study at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

Lenguai Kumbang, a former student of SMK Julau who later continued her Form Six classes in SMK Meradong, has been offered to do a four-year “Pengajian Bahasa Melayu” degree course at UPSI where she would report on Thursday (Sept 28).

Rolland said his small contribution was a simple gesture of support and encouragement to Lenguai’s mother for according serious attention towards her children’s education.

“I understand that Lenguai’s elder sister is currently studying in Unimas. This shows the great determination of their mother in ensuring her children succeed in their studies despite the odds,” Rolland added.

He hoped the children would be able to change the family’s livelihood for the better once they were employed upon graduation.

As an encouragement and challenge to students in Meluan to take up professional courses particularly medicine and engineering, Rolland had announced an incentive of RM5,000 to those offered places to pursue degree courses in medicine or engineering in public universities (IPTAS).

Rolland explained his contribution to Lenguai was a special assistance, taking into consideration the status of her mother as the family’s bread winner.