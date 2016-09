Paramedics from Miri Hospital checking the biker who was unconscious at the scene. The victim’s motorcycle by the roadside, not far from where he had fallen.

MIRI: A motorcyclist in his 20s suffered bruises and cuts when he lost control and crashed in Kampung Lusut at about 10pm on Sunday.

The man was found unconscious by the roadside by members of the public who alerted Miri Hospital for an ambulance.

The biker was later reported to be in stable condition.