Chamber lauds Najib’s Bumiputera Economic Policy

KOTA KINABALU: The Lun Tau’ Sabah Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LUSSCCI) is fully supportive of the government’s agenda to uplift the socio-economic well-being of the Bumiputera minority people in Sabah and Sarawak. Prime Minister Najib Razak’s Bumiputera empowerment initiative through the Bumiputera Empowerment Council is indeed laudable and a step in the right direction in encouraging more Bumiputera people to participate in mainstream economic development.

Commenting on Prime Minister Najib Razak’s Bumiputera empowerment policy, LUSSCCI protem deputy president I, Martin Labo, said the initiative will not only encourage the participation of Bumiputera people in the economic sector but also shows the government’s seriousness in looking after the socio-economic well-being of the Bumiputera communities in Sabah and Sarawak.

The LUSSCCI, which was formally established in November 2015, is aiming to provide a platform for Lundayeh and Lunbawang entrepreneurs to participate actively in the economic sector. It will be embarking on a roadshow soon to promote its activities and to encourage current and potential Lundayeh and Lunbawang entrepreneurs to become its members.

The Lundayeh and Lunbawang communities hail from Sipitang in Sabah and Lawas in Sarawak respectively. Despite being an ethnic minority, the Lundayeh and Lunbawang people are proud of their culture and heritage, and will continue to support the government’s efforts to develop their areas.

“We are thankful to the government for recognising our ethnic groups. The appointment of Datuk Henry Sum Agong as the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism prove that the government is really sincere in involving the ethnic minority in national decision making process,” said Martin.

However, according to LUSSCCI protem secretary general, Julian Magian, the government should do more so that more people from the Lundayeh and Lunbawang communities are included in charting the destiny of the country.

A majority of the Lundayeh and Lunbawang are involved in agricultural activities but more now are starting to participate in small-scale trading and construction businesses.

“We hope that with the establishment of LUSSCCI, we can do our bit in improving the standard of living of our communities that live far from the more developed areas,” added Martin.

“At the end of the day, the formation of LUSSCCI is not only about getting more of our people to participate in the economic sector but as a way to tell them that the government has a strategy in distributing the economic opportunities to everyone, including the ethnic minorities in Sabah and Sarawak,” Martin said further.

Martin led a delegation of LUSSCCI’s supreme council members to pay a courtesy visit on Syarikat Borneo Highway PDP managing director, Ir. Shahelmey Yahya.

LUSSCCI protem members are: Jerry Siran (president), Martin Labo (deputy president 1), Pengiran Lalung (deputy president II), Julian Magian (secretary general), Dr. Arnold Puyok (deputy secretary general), Shampson Kapong (treasurer) and supreme council members: Dr. Bilcher Bala; Dato Thomas Abai Parang; Adeline Tabad; Jonathan Lagan; Dr. Donny Daud and Jones Sakai.