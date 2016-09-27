‘Clean your compounds to combat Aedes, Zika’

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King urged local residents to keep their compounds clean to combat Aedes mosquitoes.

He noted that as the Zika virus had been reported in Malaysia recently, members of the public must work concertedly to keep their surroundings clean.

“With the Sibu Division still recording the highest number of dengue cases in Sarawak, once again I urged our local communities to seriously look after the cleanliness of their compounds.

“As emphasised in earlier campaigns, we need to spend at least 10 minutes per week to search out and destroy any mosquito breeding places,” he said during the full council meeting held at Wisma Sanyan yesterday.

The council would not entertain any pleas for leniency and would strictly impose a compound of RM500 against the owner or tenant of any premises which have been identified as Aedes breeding grounds, he warned.

“Therefore, I urge the Council Vector Control Unit to intensify their house-to-house inspection activities and take stern actions against the offenders,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Meet-The-People Session’ programme, Tiong said SMC needed to add other programmes to strengthen engagement with their customers such as briefings on composting and recycling methods, dengue prevention and health screening, town developments, cleanliness and beautifications, and roles and functions of SMC’s various divisions/sections. He added that better understanding of council services would create a harmonious atmosphere and develop collaboration between the council and local communities.

The ‘Meet-The-People Session’ programme was started by SMC about a year ago as one of their initiatives to reach their customers.

SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jemain said it would be better for SMC to personally send letters to the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK) and Neighbourhood Watch Committees (KRT) to inform them about meet-the-people sessions.

“I think it is better for us to visit them and deliver the invitation letters to them, to show them that we are serious about solving their problems,” she said.

She also said it was better for the council to start the dialogue session during these sessions by sharing about what SMC had done.

“We can tell them during the dialogue that the purpose of the session is to see what kind of development they want instead of just (receiving) complaints,” she said.