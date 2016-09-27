CM: Sarawak always open to China investments

KUCHING: Sarawak will open its economic opportunity to investments from China to ensure mutual benefits for both the state and China, which is now the second largest economy in the world.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said though compared to China Sarawak is very small, the state wants to share in the country’s prosperity and creation of wealth for the benefit of both parties.

“That is why we have been sending delegations to visit China, to understand the country and to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with them,” he said at the 67th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a leading hotel here on Sunday.

Adenan also pointed out that China had invested quite a substantial amount of money in the state.

“I believe there will be some more in the future. We will continue with our trade and investment with China and also open up our economy to Chinese investments for mutual benefit,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, China Consul-General in Kuching Fu Jijun said through joint efforts between Sarawak and China, many achievements had been made that brought mutual benefit to both sides.

He said these achievements, among others, included three projects with Chinese investment valued at RM3 billion; the signing of MoU or agreements to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners in port management, tourism promotion, iron and steel production valued at US$3 billion; and a project using palm oil waste to produce biomass carbon valued at US$100 million.

“I strongly believe that the implementation of the MoU and agreements will definitely inject new impetus into the collaboration between China and Sarawak,” he said.

Fu also noted that with the ‘Silk Road Economic Belt’ and the ‘21st Century Maritime Silk Road’ initiative that aims to promote economic cooperation among countries along the proposed ‘belt and road’ routes, hundreds of thousands of Chinese enterprises with financial ability and advanced know-how will be heading to foreign countries to seek investment opportunities and business partners.

“I am very glad that Sarawak, with its rich resources and good business environment, has become a strong attraction to them. I appreciate that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Adenan and his team are working hard to attract Chinese entrepreneurs and tourists.

“I hope that Sarawak government will continue to utilise their important roles and support their untiring efforts. I strongly believe that their success will contribute enormously to the development of Sarawak economy, society, education and other sectors,” he remarked.

Also present during the dinner were Adenan’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Fu’s wife Liu Sha.