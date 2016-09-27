Dirty coffeeshop, Mukah food factory ordered closed

KUCHING: A food manufacturing factory in Mukah and a coffeeshop in Bintulu were the latest premises to be ordered closed by the Sarawak Health Department last week.

The factory, which manufactures noodles, beancurds and bean sprouts, was one of the four premises inspected in Mukah on Thursday, while the operation in Bintulu the previous day inspected seven coffeeshops.

Sarawak principal environment health officer Dr Samuil-Ashton Satu said the order to close these two premises was issued under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

The owner of the food factory was further compounded under Regulation 9 of Food Hygiene Regulations (FHR) 2009 for failure to provide food safety assurance programme, which includes among others, cleaning and maintenance schedule, packaging material control records, health examination and injection records, visitor’s health declaration, and record of cleaning and maintenance of equipment.

He explained that both operations were conducted following a recent statement by Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil urging local councils to be more stringent in enforcing cleanliness by-laws.

He also said the operations were also in response to the call by Assistant Minister of Public Health, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, for the Health Department to carry out regular and more stringent food premises inspection due to increasing occurrence of food poisoning at food outlets and restaurants.

“The closure was mainly due to the grossly insanitary and unhygienic conditions of the premises, the gross cross-contamination detected, presence of insects or rodents like flies, cockroaches and rats as well as the poor personal hygiene of the food handlers,” he said yesterday.

Though the closure was effective for 14 days, he explained these premises could be opened much earlier if those affected clean up their act promptly.

Dr Samuil-Ashton, who is also principal assistant director for the Inspectorate and Legal Section (Public Health) of Sarawak Health Department, said the purpose of the closure was not to punish the owners or operators, but to get them to quickly clean up their premises.

He added that six other coffee shops in Bintulu and three coffee shops in Mukah were ordered to clean up specific areas of their premises or certain appliances under Section 10 and 11 of the Food act 1983.

He explained that the orders under Section 10 and Section 11 of this Act were solely to allow the premises to be put into a hygienic and sanitary condition.

The proprietors of all these premises were also compounded under Regulation 11 of the FHR 2009 for failing to comply with the general duties of a proprietor of food premises, he added.

Eighteen food handlers of these premises in Bintulu and six food handlers of those premises in Mukah were compounded under Regulation 32 of FHR 2009 for (1) failure to wear clean, proper clothing that shall not contribute to any contamination of food and (2) suitable light-coloured outer overall, apron, head cover and footwear.

They were also compounded under Regulation 33 for poor personal hygiene, which includes long finger nails, wearing jewellery, watches, rings and other accessories or behaviors and actions that could result in the contamination of food, said Dr Samuil-Ashton.

“I call on the public to alert the authorities, either the health department or relevant local authorities such as the local councils, if they know of any food outlets that practise unhygienic food handling or having insanitary and unhygienic food premises.

“It is only with the help of the public, being the consumer themselves, that the enforcement authorities can uphold good standard of eating places.”