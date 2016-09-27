Federal Court upholds death sentence

KUCHING: The Federal Court here yesterday upheld the death sentence of a Sibu murder convict for killing a staff of Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department seven years ago.

The five-judge panel led by Tan Sri Md Md Raus Sharif unanimously affirmed the sentence and conviction after they dismissed the appeal made by Yii Ming Tung, 43, ruling that there was no merit in the appeal.

The appellant was found guilty and sentenced to death by the High Court in Sibu on Jan 29, 2011 for committing culpable homicide on Alexander Ganok at the five-foot-way of a bank near Jalan Tukang Besi in Sibu around 9.30pm on May 8, 2009 while he was drinking with friends.

He was convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, a section that provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Separately, the prosecution’s appeal against a man convicted of causing the death of another man at a logging camp along Bintulu-Sibu Road eight years ago and sentenced to 18 years in prison was dismissed by the court.

The judge affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision imposed on the respondent Mohd Azmi Robert Abdullah who escaped the gallows after his charge was reduced from murder to manslaughter.

Azmi was initially sentenced to death after he was found guilty for causing the death of Yudas Tadiampang at the logging camp at 11pm on Oct 24, 2009.

His appeal against the sentence in the Court of Appeal was allowed and it was reduced from murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code to manslaughter under Section 304 of the same code.