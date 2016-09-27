Foochows in Kapit opt for goldsmith to be their new kapitan

KAPIT: Kapit Foochow Association members on Sunday voted for goldsmith Yiap Yii Hoo, 56, to be the new kapitan for the clan here.

He garnered 183 votes, while his opponent, businessman Sii Bang Ee, 48, received 61 votes.

The current kapitan, Micky Ngu Kong Siong, opted to retire when his term expires this Oct 31.

He had held the post for eight years.

The association has 545 members who were eligible to vote, but returning officer Penghulu Wong Kie Ing announced that only 244 voted.

Result of the polls will be submitted to Kapit District Office for its action.

Yiap, in his short speech, said he viewed his nomination as a responsibility to unite the Foochows and to get them to work with other clans and the government.

A committee member of the association and chairman of its Benevolent sub-committee, Yiap is also treasurer of both Tropical Rainforest Hash Club Kapit Chapter and Kapit Care Society.

Sii runs a building material and furniture business.

He is the chairman of the association and Chung Hua Kindergarten and serves as a committee member of the Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce, SJK (C) Hock Lam’s Board of Management, and United Chinese Association.