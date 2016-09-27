Govt urged to exempt FFB smallholders from paying 5 pct sales tax

KUCHING: Sarawak Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS) is appealing to the state government to exempt the five per cent sales tax on fresh fruit bunches (FFB) for smallholders.

Its chairman, Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran, said the appeal for exemption was for oil palm smallholders with farms of less than 100 acres.

“Exemption of this tax will lighten the burden of the smallholders and stabilise their income, especially with the price of oil palm decreasing and agriculture-input prices increasing,” he said at the opening of PPNS’ 31st annual general meeting (AGM) by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas here yesterday.

Apart from the sales tax exemption, Entri also suggested several proposals for the consideration of the federal government through the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas).

These proposals include appealing to Nafas to discuss with the Ministry of Finance for contracts to supply food to public institutions; for Nafas to offer transportation service and agriculture input supply contracts under the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Scheme via direct negotiations with state farmers’ organisations; and to request the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister to provide Agriculture Input Transportation Subsidy from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak so as to coordinate agriculture input prices statewide, particularly in the rural areas.

Entri said PPNS would look for new projects to generate sustainable income.

“PPNS is also planning for the planting of oil palm with native customary rights (NCR) landowners and private sector in line with PPNS’ corporate aim of helping to develop NCR lands as commercial projects to generate income.

“This project will be implemented under the PPNS Corporate Development Initiative based on rentals and share of profits at Engkilili, Lubok Antu. It is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.”

As of last month, PPNS recorded a business volume of about RM21.5 million, with profit of more than RM1.2 million.

Also present at the ceremony was Assistant Minister of Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.