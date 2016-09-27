Hawkers to move to upgraded eatery by Nov 1

SIBU: The hawkers of Taman Selera Harmoni in Kampung Dato here will move to the newly renovated eatery latest by Nov 1.

SMC Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairperson Cr Wong Hie Ping said the hawkers were supposed to move on Oct 1, but there was a slight delay on the utility works by Sesco.

“Due to the delay of the utility works by Sesco, there might be a slight delay on the moving in to Taman Selera Harmoni,” she told reporters at the full council meeting here yesterday.

Wong also said that the hawkers of Taman Selera Harmoni must comply with SMC’s rules and regulations and to trade at for least 25 days every month.

If the hawkers wanted to apply leave, they would need to apply leave from SMC staff.

She added that their attendance would be recorded every day.

The upgrading works on Taman Selera Harmoni cost RM2 million, with the state and federal governments chipping in RM1 million each.

On the illegal parking at the Sunday market, she urged members of the public to be more considerate in parking their vehicles.

“There are in fact lots parking spaces, but you know, Sibu people, we do not like to walk for a distance; but I really urge the members of the public to be more considerate.

“We will not have enough enforcement manpower if the public does not cooperate,” she pointed out, adding that the enforcement team would start their work at 6am.

Meanwhile, on recent complaints on the need to improve the Sungai Merah Tamu, Wong said the council is still waiting for the quotation for the canopies.

“We tried to improve the area during our visit and we’ve promised to upgrade the place, we are just waiting for the quotation and SMC needs funds to do it,” she pointed out.

According to her, the traders at Pasar Tamu were illegal traders that used to trade by the roadside.

Because they caused traffic congestions, the council had decided to group them at the Pasar Tamu which was behind Sg Merah Market.

“They are not license hawkers, but we try to help them by providing them the canopies, so that they can still trade during the rainy season. In fact, we do not collect rental from them,” she added.