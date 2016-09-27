ICS technology in Sarawak as yardstick to improve system in other law courts

KUCHING: The Integrated Court System (ICS) technology applied at the Kuching law courts will be studied as comparison to improve the system applied in other courts in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the courts in Peninsular Malaysia had their own management system but it could be improved.

“My visit here is to see the system (ICS) being used in the Kuching courts where it is so sophisticated in terms of technology. I have been shown the practicality of the system and heard the views of the various parties involved in the court proceedings, from the judges to the advocates and solicitors.”

She said this when met by Bernama and RTM reporters during her official visit to the Kuching Court complex yesterday.

Earlier, she was welcomed on arrival by Sarawak High Court judges Datuk Yew Jen Kie, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Stephen Chung Hian Guan, and Sabah Judicial Commissioner Ismail Brahim. Azalina said based on the briefing given and her own observation, she found the system impressive.

“The courts in the peninsula also have their own system but there is ample room for improvement. That is why I am making this official visit to view and make comparison between the system used in Sabah and Sarawak and that in the peninsula.

Besides Sarawak, the ICS which was introduced in 2008 and spearheaded by Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd, is also used in the Sabah courts. — Bernama