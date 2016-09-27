Indonesian consulate hails cops for busting ‘Sindiket Pukau’

KUCHING: The Indonesian Consulate-General in Kuching, Bapak Jahar Gultom, has commended the police for promptly cracking the so-called ‘Sindiket Pukau’ or hypnotise syndicate that had been preying on Indonesian workers.

“The consulate is very grateful that the police acted quickly. We are also very glad to know that together with Malaysian authorities, we can solve this case and provide safety to Indonesian workers here,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

“It was indeed a big concern, as you have mentioned in your report before, that the victims lost their hard-earned money in just a matter of seconds.”

Jahar was commenting on the success of the state police in catching two suspects related to the case.

The syndicate members duped their victims at Kuching Sentral Bus Station by offering gems and other precious stones while hypnotising them by tapping their arms.

Most of the victims were Indonesians workers who worked in Sarawak and had not gone home for several years: thus, they had lots of cash with them.

“The syndicate is believed to be active again after their ringleader was released on bail recently,” said Jahar.

He added that one victim told his office that the syndicate normally operate at Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal from late afternoon until 7pm.

“Such is the nature of their modus operandi. So, we hope the police will nab them soon before more victims fall prey.”

According to the state’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) chief, Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, police had arrested two suspects—a 53-year-old local man and a 42-year-old Indonesian man at 1.30pm on Sunday.

“The two suspects were high on drugs when they were arrested at a house at Hua Joo Park here on Sunday,” said Mustafa.

He said the two suspects were believed to be members of the syndicate.

“When the suspects disappeared, then only the victims’ realised they had been conned,” said Mustafa.

He also disclosed that an Indonesian man named Hamka, 44, who is believed to be related to the case, was arrested at Tebedu Bazaar on Aug 28 and was produced at the magistrate court here on Sept 2 under section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a 10 years’ jail term and a fine.

“However, the suspect pleaded not guilty and was subsequently released on bail in two sureties. He paid the RM3,000 cash bail. His case will be mentioned again on Oct 20-21.”

Supt Mustafa added that the two suspects would also be charged with possession of drugs and would be investigated under section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term of two years upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Mustafa revealed that another suspect by the name of Hipni Sa’adi, Mykad number 640318-13-5833 was still at large. He hoped members of the public would notify the JSJK investigating officers Inspector Hafizi Arifin at 012-5140622 or Inspector Lai Hwa Yen at 016-7815839.