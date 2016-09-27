JKR staff reminded to be stringent, committed in their duties

MIRI: Public Works Department (JKR) engineers and personnel should be more stringent in planning, supervising and implementing any government project to project a good image and gain confidence of the people.

Besides that, they must be dedicated and committed in discharging their duties to avoid delays and incurring extra costs.

The call came from Assistant Local Government Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil when speaking at the recent JKR Appreciation Night at Pullman Hotel here.

“You play an important role as leaders and models looked upon by youth and other staff in the department.

“Therefore, be more stringent and discharge your duties and ensure to do well in accordance with the requirement in implementing any government project to project a good attitude and image and gain confidence of the people,” he reminded in his speech.

The Marudi assemblyman described JKR as an important government agency, for it builds bridges and roads to connect the rural folks to the outside world.

With the rural people connected by road, he said they would be more exposed to the outside world which then would prompt them to venture into endeavours that enable them to improve their standard of living and socio-economic standing.

Penguang was proud that JKR is the biggest government department in the state with over 5,000 staff and he hoped it would maintain its status as a vital agency to build roads and bridges.

On another note, he mentioned that his prime concern now was the Miri-Marudi Road which was undergoing improvement.

He acknowledged that his constituents had been hoping for a good road that provides them convenience and safety when travelling for the past 20 years.

“Just bear with me for some time to get the road completed.

“If you can bear to wait for 20 years all this while, so why can’t you wait for few years only,” he asked of them.

Before concluding his speech, Penguang announced a grant of RM10,000 for the JKR Sokanjaya Club to finance its various sports and recreational activities.

Meanwhile, earlier in his speech, state JKR director Zuraimi Sabki called on his staff to continue to execute their duties efficiently for the younger staff to emulate.

The gathering was organised by JKR northern region in collaboration with its headquarters in Kuching.

Over 200 staff from the northern region covering Miri, Limbang and Lawas and also Bintulu attended the auspicious occasion, which was organised to appreciate the dedication and commitment of the retired staff as well as to bid farewell to the outgoing staff.

Some 50 retired staff and 30 staff on transfer were present.

Among others present were heads of various government departments, staff and family members and JKR engineers.