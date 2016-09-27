Less than one per cent of military personnel involved in daesh — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Special Branch Investigation has revealed that less than one per cent of the Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are found to be involved in the Daesh militant group.

Without disclosing the number of military personnel involved in the militant group, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the ministry would not protect any officers or officers in the armed forces involved in such activities because the Daesh threat was a global threat.

“At present the Armed Forces Religious Corps (Kagat) is given the role to monitor and ensure that no officers or personnel are influenced by Daesh,” he told reporters after officiatng the 40th Pacific Armies Management Seminar (PAMS) here

yesterday.

He said the Daesh terrorists spread their propaganda and ideology through social media because it was easier to reach and influence many people.

Hishammuddin added concerted efforts to curb the spread of Daesh was being implemented based on four approaches, namely ‘Strategise’, ‘Engage’, ‘Anticipate’, ‘Lead’ or in summary ‘SEAL’, with the involvement of various enforcement agencies.

In another development, Hishammuddin said he would be on a working visit to the United States on Wednesday to attend the US ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting involving 10 Asean nations from Sept 29 to Oct 2.

“During the meeting, 10 Asean Defence Ministers will attend and meet with the UN Defence Secretary, Ashton Carter,” he said.

Also present at the PAMS seminar were Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and West Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim.

PAMS is a military seminar being held annually that involved 34 Asia Pacific countries comprising senior military officers from the rank of Lt Col to Major Gen.

The four-day seminar is a discussion medium on military management and idea sharing platform that looks at understanding among the countries involved.

Among the countries involved are the United States, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and United Kingdom. — Bernama