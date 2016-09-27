Local councils to table projects to improve services

SIBU: Local councils in Sarawak will be tabling their respective products at the Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) Convention here today to improve their service delivery to meet the public’s rising expectations.

Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said the state-level convention which is held once every two years will spur local authorities to think creatively and innovatively in serving the people.

“I think in this competitive era, you have to think outside-the-box in order to be more competitive in the market and also in service delivery because our customers are getting more demanding.

“So you will have to find ways and means to improve the service delivery to the satisfaction of customers. We are not competing with government agencies (only) but with the private sector and also individuals.

“This calls for improvement of service delivery of councils in all aspects,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Touching on the KIK projects, he said among the criteria considered were cost savings besides improvement in service delivery.

“In other words, if it takes three days previously, now it takes two days or even less. We are talking about efficiency and effectiveness,” added Penguang.

He was also looking into getting products, procedures and services generated from the convention patented.

Penguang recalled that the ‘Easy Bucket’ – an innovation by Mukah District Council – was patented.

The product involved modification to a lorry for trimming trees, whereby whatever had been trimmed would fall inside the lorry instead of to the ground before being disposed of.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s website, the convention starts today and ends on Sept 30 at a hotel here, involving all 26 local authorities in Sarawak.

A total of 32 KIK teams are expected to table their projects during the convention which has 350 participants registered.

The convention’s objective is to promote quality work culture and improve productivity through improvement in service delivery of local authorities to the community and customers through, among others, identifying problems and proposing solutions.

It also aims to identify potential KIK projects to be standardised in all local authorities throughout the state for joint usage.

The convention further aims to encourage KIK activities among local authorities and staff to generate ideas which are innovative and creative to elevate work quality and to produce high performing teams and employees.