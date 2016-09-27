Malaysian students celebrate Malaysia Day, attend colloquium at Ohio U

SIBU: The significance of Malaysia Day on Sept 16 was not forgotten by Malaysians in the United States.

Professor Dr Jayum Jawan, who hails from Sibu, hosted a dinner for the Malaysian student community at Ohio University to mark the historically significant date recently.

His dinner guests included 15 graduate student delegates who travelled from Malaysia for a two-day Graduate Colloquium that was hosted by Jayum and Ohio University’s Office of Global Affairs and International Studies from Sept 14-17.

In a statement, Jayum who is the 15th Tun Abdul Razak Chair and Visiting Professor of Political Science at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, said the colloquium kicked off with a keynote address by Ohio University’s vice-president for Research and Creative Activity and director of the Graduate College Dr Joe Shields.

A total of 17 research papers on various subjects in social sciences, humanities and sciences were presented.

Fourteen presenters came from various public and private universities in Malaysia such as Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and International University of Malaya-Wales (IUMW), and one from a research institute in Tokyo, Japan.

The colloquium was held at Ohio University’s Alden Library and Walter International Education Centre.

The university’s Vice-Provost for Global Affairs and International Studies Dr Lorna Jean Edmonds hosted a welcome dinner for the participants and university faculty.

The colloquium provided the Malaysian graduate students with the opportunity to receive feedback from Ohio University’s faculty members as well as interact with their graduate counterparts at the university.

Additionally, many went on study tours to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York City before returning home.