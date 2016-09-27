Man freed of human trafficking charges

KUCHING: A worker at a home-made bun shop walked free from the Sessions Court here yesterday after being discharged and acquitted from five counts of human smuggling charges.

Chan Kheng Hee, 56, was freed from the offence by presiding judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad who ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

The judge, who did not call for Chan to enter defence, also fixed this Friday to monitor deposition of the women from Indonesian who were ordered to be deported.

Chan was accused of committing the offence at a shop in Padungan around 4.30am on March 24.

Human trafficking under Section 12 of the Anti Trafficking in Person and Anti Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 provides for an imprisonment term not exceeding 15 years and/or a fine.

Defence counsel CM Sundram represented Chan.