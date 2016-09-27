Miri has great potential to churn out more talents in sailing, says master trainer

MIRI: This division has great potential to churn out more talents in sailing, following its hosting of the sport in this year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma).

However, experienced sailing trainer Muhamad Sahir Abdul Rahim believed that to realise such potential, a strong line-up of skilled trainers must be established to groom young sailors.

“Sarawak has a young team that received good exposure in Sukma 2016. I believe that by having more skilled trainers, more youths would take up sailing.

“We hope to set a new team of trainers to unearth more potential young talents in sailing from Sarawak,” he told reporters after the handover of certificates to 23 participants of the ‘Level 1 – Sailing Trainers Course’ at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here yesterday.

The presentation was witnessed by Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) Miri officer Harifin Mansor.

The one-week programme was conducted by Sarawak Sailing Sport Association, with support from the National Sports Institute (ISN) and MSNS.

Muhamad Sahir and two other trainers, Hamdan Yahya and Patmanarhan Suppiah, facilitated the course, which aimed to equip future trainers with the necessary skills and technical knowledge in sailing.

Of the 23 participants, two were women.

The practical training was conducted at Miri Marina Bay.