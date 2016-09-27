Motorcyclist killed in accident

ENGKILILI: A man died while his pillion rider suffered light injuries when the motorcycle they were riding hit the iron railings at KM63, Jalan Sri Aman/Betong yesterday.

According to Sri Aman police chief DSP Othman Sulaiman, 31-year-old Buddy Ferdinand Kanyan was riding the motorcycle when the accident happened at 8.20am.

He said Buddy, who died on the spot, hailed from Rumah Bunsu Tansang, while the pillion rider identified as 34-year-old Henry Belaja Jalani was from Rumah Jalani Pok.

“The accident happened after the duo who was riding from Betong to Sri Aman lost control of the bike before hitting the iron railings.

Buddy suffered serious face injuries and was pronounced dead at the location by paramedics from the Betong Hospital,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.