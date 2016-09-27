No extension on reduced penalty abolition of tax increase

MELAKA: Tax payers in the country are advised to immediately grab the benefit from the ‘Penalty Reduction Offer and Abolition of Tax Increase Program’ before the offer period expires on Dec 15.

Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukor Mahfar said the program, which began last March 1, was one of the initiatives under the 2016 Budget readjustment announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak last Jan 28.

“The program encouraged tax payers to come forward voluntarily to report their annual income arrears and also to settle the amount of their tax arrears.

“The offer was given to two categories namely the tax penalty and the increased tax,” he said in a media statement here yesterday.

Bernama had earlier reported that the IRB targeted to collect more than RM1 billion in taxes this year through the reduction in penalty on the tax payers.

Mohd Shukor said the category under the tax penalty covered tax payers who had yet to submit their Income Tax Return Form (BNCP) or the Petroleum Return Form (BNP) arrears, tax payers who had submitted their BNCP or BNP but did not report the correct income tax objective and disposers who failed to report their real estate disposals within the stipulated period.

The guidelines on the offer could be referred to the IRB official portal or contact the Penalty Reduction and Tax Increase Abolition Help Desk or call 03-83138885 or Hasil Careline at telephone number 1-800-88-5436 or 03-89133800 extension 1220603 or 120634 (Price Transfer Audit case). — Bernama